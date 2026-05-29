Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale-Leasebacks of Two Car Wash Properties in Arizona

TUCSON AND GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sales of two single-tenant Super Star Car Wash properties in Tucson and Glendale for a combined $9.7 million. Super Star Car Wash sold the assets to two separate buyers for a combined $9.7 million in sale-leaseback transactions.

The Tucson property, located at 8690 E. Golf Links Road, sold for $4.7 million. Built in 2024, the 4,226-square-foot car wash sits on approximately 1.2 acres. The Glendale property, located at 5131 W. Olive Ave., sold for $5 million. Completed in 2025, the 4,620-square-foot asset occupies approximately 1.1 acres. Founded in 1993, Super Star Car Wash operates approximately 117 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas.

Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office marketed the Tucson property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. In the Glendale deal, the team represented the buyer, a family trust, and the seller in the off-market sale.