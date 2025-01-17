Friday, January 17, 2025
Tenants at Doral Shops & Professional Center include South Dental Doral, Doral Physical Therapy, Uni K Wax and Venezuelan restaurant La Coriana.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail Center in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $9.7 million sale of Doral Shops & Professional Center, a retail center located in the western Miami suburb of Doral. Scott Sandelin and Edward Romo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Situated at 3655 NW 107th Ave., the multi-tenant property spans 15,314 square feet. Nine tenants are operating on a triple-net leased basis at the property, including South Dental Doral, Doral Physical Therapy, Uni K Wax and Venezuelan restaurant La Coriana.

