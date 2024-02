MIDLAND, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $9.8 million sale of the Great Lakes Bay Surgery & Endoscopy Center in central Michigan’s Midland. The multi-tenant medical office building totals 23,420 square feet. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. The deal closed in 30 days with an all-cash buyer.