Wells Fargo and 24 Hour Fitness are tenants at one of the shopping centers, located in North Hollywood, California.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $96M Refinancing for Three Shopping Centers in Southern California

by Amy Works

BAKERSFIELD, NORTH HOLLYWOOD AND VENTURA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $96 million loan refinancing for three shopping centers in Southern California.

Tenants at the properties — which are located in Bakersfield, North Hollywood and Ventura — include 24 Hour Fitness, Dollar Tree, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo and Tractor Supply.

Zack Metzner, Daizy Gomez and Linsey Farrahi of MMCC secured the five-year financing on behalf of the borrower, a private investor. The interest-only loan carries a fixed interest rate of 5.8 percent. 

