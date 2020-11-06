REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Acquisition Loan for 475-Bed Student Housing Property in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

STILLWATER, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the recapitalization and acquisition of a 475-bed student housing property located one block from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Todd McNeill and Jacob Rich of Marcus & Millichap arranged the 36-month, nonrecourse loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the property and direct lender were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  