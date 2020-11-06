Marcus & Millichap Arranges Acquisition Loan for 475-Bed Student Housing Property in Stillwater, Oklahoma
STILLWATER, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the recapitalization and acquisition of a 475-bed student housing property located one block from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Todd McNeill and Jacob Rich of Marcus & Millichap arranged the 36-month, nonrecourse loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the property and direct lender were also not disclosed.
