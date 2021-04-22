REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Acquisition of 167-Unit StorageBay Rexburg in Idaho

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

REXBURG, IDAHO — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of StorageBay Rexburg, a self-storage facility located at 322 W. Fourth South in Rexburg. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap, with Paul Ryan of Marcus & Millichap serving as the broker of record, procured the buyer in the deal.

Situated on nearly one acre, StorageBay Rexburg consists of 12,652 net rentable square feet totaling 167 self-storage units. The property was built in 2008 and features best-in-class construction and amenities.

