The new owner plans to complete and lease the building.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Receivership Sale of 43,450 SF Medical Office Building in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

VALPARAISO, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the receivership sale of a 43,450-square-foot medical office building in Valparaiso, a city in northwest Indiana. Located at 1425 Glendale Ave., the building is about 75 percent completed. Litigation with a neighboring owner tied up the property in the legal system for an extended period, during which interest rates climbed 525 basis points, says Julia Evinger of Marcus & Millichap. Evinger marketed the property for sale on behalf of the court appointed receiver. The new owner plans to complete and lease the building to medical office tenants.

