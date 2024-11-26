Tuesday, November 26, 2024
AcquisitionsLoansRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale, Financing of 90,327 SF Shopping Center in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale and financing of Providence Plaza, a 90,327-square-foot shopping center in Houston. Built on 7.7 acres in 1984 on the city’s southwest side and renovated in 2018, the property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants at the center include Dollar Tree and Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Foods. Alex Wolansky and Gus Lagos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Whitestone REIT, in the transaction. Additionally, Jamie Safier of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) originated an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the unnamed buyer.

