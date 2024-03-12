Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Apartment Complex in St. Cloud, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Highlands, a 100-unit apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Cloud. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 2015 27th St., the property was constructed in 2003 and is part of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Section 42 program. Amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, community room and underground parking. Chris Collins and Evan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a limited liability company.

