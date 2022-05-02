Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 10,057 SF Golden Sands Plaza in San Bernardino

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Golden Sands Plaza in San Bernardino, Calif., features 10,057 square feet of retail space.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Golden Sands Plaza, a retail property located at 1090 W. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino. Built in 1962, the 10,057-square-foot property was 90.3 percent leased at the time of sale.

A Northern California-based limited liability company sold the asset to another Northern California-based limited liability company for $1.1 million. Julia Evinger of Marcus & Millichap’s Indianapolis office represented the seller and secured the buyer in the deal. Adam Christofferson of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office served as broker of record for the transaction.