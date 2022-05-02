Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 10,057 SF Golden Sands Plaza in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Golden Sands Plaza, a retail property located at 1090 W. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino. Built in 1962, the 10,057-square-foot property was 90.3 percent leased at the time of sale.
A Northern California-based limited liability company sold the asset to another Northern California-based limited liability company for $1.1 million. Julia Evinger of Marcus & Millichap’s Indianapolis office represented the seller and secured the buyer in the deal. Adam Christofferson of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office served as broker of record for the transaction.
