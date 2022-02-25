Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 102-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Zanesville, Ohio
ZANESVILLE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Premier Storage of Zanesville for an undisclosed price. The self-storage facility consists of 102 non-climate-controlled units totaling 14,400 net rentable square feet. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Zanesville is located about 50 miles east of Columbus. Buyer and seller information was not provided.
