Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 107-Room Home2 Suites Hotel in La Crosse, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

LA CROSSE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in La Crosse, a city in southwest Wisconsin on the Mississippi River. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2016, the four-story property features an indoor pool, business center and fitness center. Ebrahim Valliani, Michael Klar and Dan Danielak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Valliani and Klar procured the buyer. Both the buyer and seller were regional hotel ownership groups. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap provided additional support for the transaction, and Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the sale.

