Crunch Fitness is a tenant at Barnett Plaza in D’Iberville, Miss.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 107,288 SF Barnett Plaza Shopping Center in D’Iberville, Mississippi

by John Nelson

D’IBERVILLE, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Barnett Plaza, a 107,288-square-foot shopping center located at 10598 D’Iberville Road in D’Iberville, a city just north of Biloxi, Miss. Constructed in phases between the late 1970s and 2008, the property is situated on 13.8 acres. Tenants at the center include Crunch Fitness and Saad Health Care. Andrew Chason and Stephen Sewell of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Mickey Davis assisted as the firm’s broker of record in Mississippi. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

