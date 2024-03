WOODBURY, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the La Quinta Inn & Suites St. Paul-Woodbury for an undisclosed price. The 108-room, newly built hotel is located at 700 Bielenberg Drive in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. Jon Ruzicka, Jared Plamann, Jake Erickson and Joseph Ferguson of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity.