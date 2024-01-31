Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1,080-Bed Seniors Housing Portfolio in Dallas Area

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a nine-property, 1,080-bed seniors housing portfolio in the Dallas area. The locations were not disclosed. Eight of the properties are skilled nursing facilities totaling 992 beds, and the other is an 88-bed assisted living facility. Nick Stahler, Michael Mooney and Austin Diamond of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a regional private equity owner, in the transaction. The buyer was a family office private equity investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.