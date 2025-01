OAKLEY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Main Street Shops, a retail center located at 2170 Main St. in Oakley. The developer, which built the property, sold the asset to a private investor for $4.6 million. Constructed in 2007, the 10,867-square-foot Main Street Shops consists of seven retail suites, including restaurants, dentists and salons. Quentin Caruso and Vince Schwab of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.