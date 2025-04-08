Tuesday, April 8, 2025
MyPlace Storage purchased the Five Star Store It facility in Westland.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1,103-Unit Self-Storage Property in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

WESTLAND, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Five Star Store It, a 1,103-unit self-storage property in the Detroit suburb of Westland. The sales price was undisclosed. The facility sits on 22 acres at 5235 S. Merriman Road and features 30 climate-controlled units, 774 non-climate-controlled units and 229 parking spaces totaling 115,707 net rentable square feet. A retail component on the property will be converted into climate-controlled storage. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the private regional seller and procured the buyer, MyPlace Storage.

