Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 114,249 SF Retail Center in Mount Olive, New Jersey
MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Mount Olive Parkade, a 114,249-square-foot retail center located about 50 miles west of New York City. The property sold for $6 million. Michael Lombardi and Steven Schiavello of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and secured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
