Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 115-Room Hotel in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Quality Suites Lansing, a 115-room hotel in Lansing. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 901 Delta Commerce Drive, the property features a fitness center, business center, conference room, event space and a sauna. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers, and Steven Chaben, broker of record in Michigan, assisted in closing the transaction.