CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Offices of Southglenn, an office property located at 6590 S. Vine St. in Centennial. A limited liability company sold the asset to a local veterinarian for $1.8 million.

At the time of sale, the 11,589-square-foot building was 40 percent occupied. The buyer plans to renovate the property and establish a surgical veterinary center.

Brandon Kramer and Chadd Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.