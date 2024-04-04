Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 11,772 SF Retail Building in Homewood, Illinois

HOMEWOOD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an 11,772-square-foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Homewood for an undisclosed price. U.S. Bank anchors the property, which is located at 18300 Dixie Highway. U.S. Bank contributes to 68 percent of the property’s income stream, and the branch has been operating continuously as a bank since 2005. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The trio also secured and represented the all-cash buyer, a limited liability company.