Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 12,000 SF Retail Strip Center in Springfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 12,000-square-foot retail strip center in Springfield for an undisclosed price. FedEx Office and Verizon are the anchor tenants at the fully leased property, which is located at 3422 Freedom Drive. Brian Parmacek of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Chicago-based Tartan Realty Group Inc. Buyer information was not provided.