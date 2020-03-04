REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 12,000 SF Retail Strip in Middletown, New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.9 million sale of The Lincroft Grove, a 12,000-square-foot retail strip in Middletown, located approximately 50 miles south of New York City. Located at 644 Newman Springs Road, the property was leased to several restaurants at the time of sale. ACME Markets and Bank of America Financial Center anchor an adjacent retail center. Jason Petrick of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Michael Lombardi of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Both investors were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

