DIXON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a retail building located at 105 E. Dorset Drive in Dixon, approximately 25 miles southwest of Sacramento. A private investor sold the asset another private investor for $3.6 million.

The multi-tenant property features 13,132 square feet of retail space.

Michael Grandstaff and Christopher Hund of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.