Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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La Mesa Mixed-Use, located at 6760 University Ave. in San Diego, features 13 retail and office suites totaling 12,196 square feet.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseOfficeRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 12,196 SF Mixed-Use Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of La Mesa Mixed-Use, a mixed-use property in San Diego. Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Located at 6760 University Ave., the 12,196-square-foot property features 13 suites with a mix of office and retail uses, 28 parking spaces, dual access points and high-visibility frontage. At the time of sale, the building was occupied by service-oriented tenants, including beauty, auto, legal and entertainment uses. The property was built in 1976.

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