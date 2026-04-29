Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 12,196 SF Mixed-Use Building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of La Mesa Mixed-Use, a mixed-use property in San Diego. Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Located at 6760 University Ave., the 12,196-square-foot property features 13 suites with a mix of office and retail uses, 28 parking spaces, dual access points and high-visibility frontage. At the time of sale, the building was occupied by service-oriented tenants, including beauty, auto, legal and entertainment uses. The property was built in 1976.