REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 129-Room La Quinta Hotel in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 129-room La Quinta hotel in Omaha for an undisclosed price. Built in 1981, the two-story property is located at 3330 N. 104th Ave. Ebrahim Valliani, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  