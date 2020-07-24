Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 129-Room La Quinta Hotel in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 129-room La Quinta hotel in Omaha for an undisclosed price. Built in 1981, the two-story property is located at 3330 N. 104th Ave. Ebrahim Valliani, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.