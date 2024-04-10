Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Feemster Lake Roads Apartments in Tupelo, Miss., features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,000 square feet.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Apartment Community in Tupelo, Mississippi

by John Nelson

TUPELO, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Feemster Lake Roads Apartments, a 130-unit apartment community located at 1537 Feemster Lake Road in Tupelo. Locally based Prosper Management Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Built in 1992 adjacent to Itawamba Community College, Feemster Lake Roads Apartments features one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,000 square feet.

Preston Cooper, Wallace Schmuck and Matt Smith of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Mickey Davis served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Mississippi for the deal.

