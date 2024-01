DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 130 units in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas. Garrett Gardens totals 66 units, and Moser Gardens totals 64 units. The seller was a private partnership from out of state that had owned the properties for 33 years. The buyer was a Dallas-based owner-operator. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented both anonymous parties in the deal.