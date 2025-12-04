Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 137-Room Homewood Suites Hotel in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 137-room Homewood Suites hotel in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. Michael Klar and Ebrahim Valliani of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, Schahet Hotels LLC. The transaction received additional support from Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team. Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Carmel is an extended-stay property located at 11355 N. Meridian St. just off Highway 31. The hotel features indoor and outdoor pools, a business center, fitness facilities and meeting space.