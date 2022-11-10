Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Maverick Oak Lawn Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Maverick Oak Lawn, a 137-unit apartment complex located in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units as well as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state partnership. Both parties requested anonymity. Los Angeles-based Veleta Capital Partners provided an $18 million floating-rate bridge loan for the acquisition. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital arranged the financing, a portion of which will be used to fund capital improvements.