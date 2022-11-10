REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Maverick Oak Lawn Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Maverick Oak Lawn, a 137-unit apartment complex located in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units as well as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state partnership. Both parties requested anonymity. Los Angeles-based Veleta Capital Partners provided an $18 million floating-rate bridge loan for the acquisition. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital arranged the financing, a portion of which will be used to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  