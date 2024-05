STOCKTON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.1 million sale of a retail building in Stockton, located in California’s Central Valley. Located at 3750 West Lane, the property features 14,000 square feet of retail space.

Dominic Mazzoni and Edward Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the Idaho-based individual/personal trust seller, while Chris Sill of Lee & Associates procured the buyer, a private investor, in the deal.