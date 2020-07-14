Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 14,218 SF Retail Center in Roanoke, Texas

ROANOKE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Roanoke Corners, a 14,218-square-foot retail center in Roanoke, located north of Fort Worth. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as AT&T, Donut Paradise and Cinch Cleaners. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, in the transaction. Levy also procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.