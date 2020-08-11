REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 144-Site Mobile Home, RV Park in Kingsville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KINGSVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Oasis Mobile Home & RV Park, a 144-site property in Kingsville, located outside Corpus Christi in South Texas. The community consists of 69 mobile home lot rentals, 31 park-owned home rentals and 44 RV lot rentals. Robert Denninger and Brad Dorsey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

