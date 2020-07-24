Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 146-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Ray Hubbard Ranch I and II in Garland totals 146 units.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Ray Hubbard Ranch I and II, a 146-unit apartment community that is situated on 6.9 acres in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.