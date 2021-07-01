REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 14,820 SF Walgreens-Occupied Building in Maricopa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located on 1.7 acres at the intersection of North John Wayne Parkway and West Smith Enke Road in Maricopa. An out-of-state buyer acquired the asset from the estate of a Northern California family for $5.7 million.

Walgreens occupies the 14,820-square-foot retail building on a net-leased basis. Sanford Burstyn of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews