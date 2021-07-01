Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 14,820 SF Walgreens-Occupied Building in Maricopa, Arizona

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located on 1.7 acres at the intersection of North John Wayne Parkway and West Smith Enke Road in Maricopa. An out-of-state buyer acquired the asset from the estate of a Northern California family for $5.7 million.

Walgreens occupies the 14,820-square-foot retail building on a net-leased basis. Sanford Burstyn of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.