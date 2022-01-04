Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 150-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Winston-Salem

Located at 5790 University Parkway, the DoubleTree by Hilton is situated within four miles from Wake Forest University and about nine miles from Salem College, Hanes Mall and Bowman Gray Stadium, a NASCAR racetrack.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Winston-Salem University, a 150-room hotel property in Winston-Salem.

Jack Davis, Joce Messinger and Josh Williams of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor. The listing team also secured and represented the buyer, another private investor. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Built in 1987 and renovated in 2015, the hotel’s amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, a restaurant and bar, event center, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and a fire pit.