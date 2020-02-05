Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 153-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Springs at Lake Jackson, a 153-unit apartment community in Lake Jackson, located south of Houston. Christian Mazzini and Jeffrey Fript of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the off-market transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.