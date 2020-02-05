REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 153-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Springs at Lake Jackson, a 153-unit apartment community in Lake Jackson, located south of Houston. Christian Mazzini and Jeffrey Fript of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the off-market transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020