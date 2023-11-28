Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 158-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, MCFARLAND AND MADISON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 158-unit multifamily portfolio in Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. The properties include Benley Manor, Central Park West, Woodland Commons and The Trafalgar Apartments. Benley Manorf and Central Park West, located in Manitowoc, were built between 1996 and 1998 and offer townhome-style units. Woodland Commons in McFarland was built between 2005 and 2006 and offers amenities such as a pool, spa, community room and fitness center. The Trafalgar Apartments in Madison was built in 2005 and features in-unit washers and dryers along with private balconies. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer, a private investor.