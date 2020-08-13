Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 168,725 SF Industrial Building in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 168,725-square-foot industrial building occupied by Illinois-based Packaging Corp. of America in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The property was built on 6.8 acres in 1979. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.