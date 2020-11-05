Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 176,645 SF Industrial Portfolio in DFW

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

IRVING AND ALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Royal Cornerstone Portfolio, which consists of two buildings in the DFW metroplex totaling 176,645 square feet. One of the properties is located in Irving, and the other is located in the northeastern suburb of Allen. The subject properties are situated on a combined 11.3 acres and were built in 1997 and 2000. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.