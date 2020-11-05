REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 176,645 SF Industrial Portfolio in DFW

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

IRVING AND ALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Royal Cornerstone Portfolio, which consists of two buildings in the DFW metroplex totaling 176,645 square feet. One of the properties is located in Irving, and the other is located in the northeastern suburb of Allen.  The subject properties are situated on a combined 11.3 acres and were built in 1997 and 2000. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  