Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 179-Unit Colony Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Colony, a 179-unit apartment community in Irving. Built in phases in the 1960s, the property offers proximity to multiple schools, as well as the 12,000-acre Las Colinas business and entertainment district. The Colony’s amenities include three pools, a dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based Capital Vision Management, and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based private investment group.