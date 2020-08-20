REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 179-Unit Colony Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Colony, a 179-unit apartment community in Irving. Built in phases in the 1960s, the property offers proximity to multiple schools, as well as the 12,000-acre Las Colinas business and entertainment district. The Colony’s amenities include three pools, a dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based Capital Vision Management, and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based private investment group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  