Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 180-Room Hotel Portfolio in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a two-property hotel portfolio totaling 180 rooms in the North Texas city Denton. The 88-room La Quinta Inn & Suites and the 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites were both built about 10 years ago and were recently renovated. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Dallas-based Angel Hospitality Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.