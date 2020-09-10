Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1,835-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in East Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

TYLER AND LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage properties totaling 1,835 units across 20.8 acres in East Texas. Two of the properties are located in Tyler, and two are located in Longview, cities that are about 100 and 120 miles east of Dallas, respectively. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group.