Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 193-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Norwalk, Ohio

NORWALK, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an Action Mini Storage facility in Norwalk, about 55 miles west of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located at 3837 Laylin Road, features 193 non-climate-controlled units and totals 28,850 net rentable square feet. Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the facility on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

