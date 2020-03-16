Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 19,360 SF Net-Leased Property in Odessa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 19,360-square-foot industrial property net-leased to QRC Valve Distributors in the West Texas city of Odessa. The building was constructed in 2019, and the tenant has 10 years remaining on the lease. David Houston and Patrick Doherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Nicholas Bushong, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a private investor.