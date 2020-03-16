REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 19,360 SF Net-Leased Property in Odessa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 19,360-square-foot industrial property net-leased to QRC Valve Distributors in the West Texas city of Odessa. The building was constructed in 2019, and the tenant has 10 years remaining on the lease. David Houston and Patrick Doherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Nicholas Bushong, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business