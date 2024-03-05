Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 195-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Bedford, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 195 units in Bedford, located northeast of Fort Worth. Avanti on Central and Avanti on Pipeline total 137 units and 58 units, respectively, and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based partnership. Both parties requested anonymity.