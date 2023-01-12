Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 197-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Camp Lane Storage, a 197-unit facility located in the northwest Texas city of Amarillo. The property 24,440 spans square feet of net rentable, non-climate-controlled space and also includes 20 outdoor parking spaces. Arol Horkavy and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.