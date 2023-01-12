Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 197-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Camp Lane Storage, a 197-unit facility located in the northwest Texas city of Amarillo. The property 24,440 spans square feet of net rentable, non-climate-controlled space and also includes 20 outdoor parking spaces. Arol Horkavy and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.