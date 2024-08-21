Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Sun Valley Apartments in Fitchburg, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sun Valley Apartments in Fitchburg, a southern suburb of Madison. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2011, the multifamily property consists of 204 units across 12 buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, playground, leasing office and wooded green spaces. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Sierra West LLC, and procured the buyer, Monarch Investment and Management Group.