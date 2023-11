ABERDEEN, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of ABC Mini Storage, a self-storage facility at 6221 Olympic Highway in Aberdeen, a coastal city approximately 100 miles southwest of Seattle. Two limited liability companies traded the asset for $2.2 million.

Built in 1997, the 20,714-square-foot property features 172 units. Christopher Secreto of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the deal.