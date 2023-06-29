Thursday, June 29, 2023
Big Lots is an anchor tenant at Sutter’s Creek Plaza in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 210,482 SF Shopping Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.8 million sale of Sutter’s Creek Plaza, a 210,482-square-foot shopping center located at 506 Sutter’s Creek Blvd. in Rocky Mount. Tenants at the property include Big Lots, Tractor Supply Co., Jo-Ann Fabrics and Harbor Freight Tools. French Traver and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, in the transaction. Ben Yelm assisted in closing the sale as Marcus & Millichap’s North Carolina broker of record. A New York-based private investor acquired the center.

